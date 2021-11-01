Hit and run driver smashes food truck and owner’s dream in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man’s dream of owning his own business came to a screeching halt early Sunday morning. After only about a month in operation, a hit-and-run driver crashed into his food truck causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Just after 3 o’clock Sunday morning, the crash was so violent a neighbor called 911 reporting an explosion.

Bryan Krueger had parked the Sloppy Weiner food truck on West 5th Street for the night. Police say a 29-year-old man ran into the big black Food Truck then took off. Police arrested the man about 40 minutes later.

“The driver of a minivan, it was a Plymouth Voyager has struck a couple of different cars in that area, and then he left on foot we had officers that were able to find him,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

The damage to the food truck is extensive. Police are estimating damage at about $26,000.

Krueger is new to the food truck scene, he had just gotten his business up and running with a grand opening about a month ago. So to have this happen so soon is a big blow. He was working his regular job as a truck driver today and told us by phone that he’s not sure he can afford to restart the business, but is determined to try.

Police identified the hit and run driver as Jorge Sisgarcia. He is facing a list of charges including, DUI, reckless driving, driving without a license and hit and run.

Friends, who don’t want Krueger to go out of business are donating to a GoFundMe page to help fix the truck.