SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The war in Ukraine has now reached two weeks, with U-S officials warning that Russian forces are operating with a “reckless disregard” for civilian life. An Iowan history professor weighs in on the long history two countries have with each other.

Mark McCarthy is a professor of history at Dordt University and an expert in Russian history.

“There is a long history of animosity between Ukrainians and Russians,” McCarthy said.

He lived in Russia for three years in the 90s and visited Ukraine frequently in the last 5 years.

“This part of Europe has seen conflict on a scale that we can’t fathom,” McCarthy said.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is just one of a long list of conflicts between the two countries.

“Stalin basically gathers all of the Ukrainian harvest for various reasons but one was to break Ukrainian nationalism, and we still don’t know the accurate number but it’s somewhere between 3-6 million people starved to death. You have the Ukrainians who are defining themselves as the country they want to see and then you have Putin and Russian leadership saying we don’t particularly agree with that,” McCarthy said.

According to McCarthy, Ukraine was fighting for its independence even before the collapse of the Soviet Union. That created a deep sense of patriotism in the country.

“The Ukrainians have done something that’s quite remarkable, they have created an identity for themselves and they don’t want to be part of a greater Russian world,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy fears that the brutality of this war could continue and become even more violent in the coming months.

“Things have happened there that we just have a hard time wrapping our minds around and the potential for that happening again… in my mind is huge the longer this plays out,”