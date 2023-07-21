SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re in the market for a piece of history on wheels, Sioux Falls has an event for you.

Horsepower is set to take center stage at the Classic Car Auction at Sioux Falls Convention Center.

“It’s one thing to park a car somewhere and walk around and look at them, but here the cars actually drive onto the auction block. You get a sense of what’s interesting out there in the market to people and it’s a live, interactive event,” Classic Car Auction co-owner Craig Gould said.

From muscle cars to model cars to memorabilia, this year’s Classic Car Auction has something for everyone.

“We’ve got everything ranging from a 1929 Model A up to a 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with right at 300 miles,” Gould said.

“I’ve got a custom 1953 Ford F100,” Pierre resident Tim Badger said.

Badger hopes the bright yellow souped-up truck goes for about $50,000, though the sale isn’t about money.

“The real reason is the grandkids are getting up to where they move around a lot and where I keep it in my garage it’s getting me all nervous worrying about getting scratched and dented,” Badger said.

He says parting ways won’t be easy.

“I’m just going to hurry up and sell it and get out of here and not think about it,” Badger said.

The cars will be sold to bidders both in person and online, and Gould says you never know what will peak a buyer’s interest.

“One year trucks are hot and the next year sedans are hot. It just really varies, but in any given sale, we’ll generally sell about 65% of the cars that are consigned into the auction,” Gould said.

And any of these classic cars could be yours, if the price is right.

The Classic Car Auction begins Saturday morning at 10:00.