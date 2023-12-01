PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Historical Society made a stop in Sioux falls today for a “Share Your Voice!” meeting.

The Historical Society has been traveling the state to get impute on future exhibits at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre.

The state history museum is currently under going renovations.

“What we’re asking for is kind of what makes your part of South Dakota speak to all of South Dakota? So what do you want from your region, your town, your area of South Dakota that’s speaks to South Dakota’s history and culture that you would like to see in the museum.”

Several “Share Your Voice!” meetings have been held across the state since October.

The next meetings will be held on Tuesday in Hot Springs and Wednesday in Deadwood.