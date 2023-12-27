SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Individuals and organizations who exhibit meritorious efforts in history in South Dakota can be nominated for the state Governor’s Awards for History.

The South Dakota State Historical Society is now accepting nominations for the awards.

Nominations may be made in three categories: individual, organization, and teacher who exhibit meritorious endeavors in the field of history in South Dakota.

Nomination forms can be found on the State Historical Society’s website. They can also be obtained by contacting Kevin Larsen, Awards Coordinator, at Kevin.Larsen@state.sd.us or by calling 605-773-6000. Nomination forms are due to the society by Feb. 28.

The award winners will be announced during the society’s annual history conference April 5-6 in Pierre.