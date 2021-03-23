Historical game for South Dakota basketball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — History was made at the South Dakota boys state basketball tournament this past weekend.



In the consolation round in the AA, Washington High School did something that had never been done before in South Dakota and it’s sending a message.

The Washington High School basketball team is like a lot of other teams with skilled athletes from all backgrounds.

But when Washington played its final game of the season on Saturday, the coaching staff made the decision to go with an all-black starting lineup.

It’s the first time it has ever happened in South Dakota.

“We didn’t know for sure if it was historical, but we kind of had a feeling it might be the first time so the more people we talked to the more we thought about it, it kind of became a no brainer for us,” head coach Craig Nelson said.

Washington is one of the most diverse schools in all of South Dakota and the student body has made a concerted effort to embrace diversity and open the conversation on race relations.

The coach says this was a continuation of that effort.

“Basketball gives you the stage with something like that you know people are already tuning in for a game and they happen to see that they asked the question and it just allows you to have the conversation,” Nelson said.

“I thought it was pretty amazing with everything going around right now with all the racial stuff going on for us to start five black people it shows we care about people just of all different colors,” Akok Aguer said.

“Of all the basketball teams that have been playing my senior year we got to be that first all-black lineup it’s just amazing,” Elijah Williams said.

An amazing feeling the players say that sends an important message that sometimes it’s not always about winning, sometimes the choices you make are bigger than the game itself.

“We made something historic, it’s something really big and something you’ll remember for the rest of your life,” Angok Akot said.

Washington lost in the consolation game and finished the season with a 17-4 record.