SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several historic buildings, that were once called heritage park homes, are on the move.

On Wednesday morning crews had two of the houses loaded up on trucks.

The park, located just south of the Augustana University campus, housed a collection of historic Great Plains buildings dating back to the late 1800s.

It will soon transform into a hockey ice rink, set to open by the fall of 2023.