Historic cocaine bust leads to more charges for two men

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s an update on the largest cocaine bust in Sioux Falls in recent history.

The two men accused of bringing 62-pounds of cocaine into South Dakota face new charges – this time in federal court.

You may remember the Drug Task Force arrested these two Texas men in October. Investigators pulled them over near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue.





Inside their car, the task force found several packages of cocaine and a gun. In addition to state charges, both men are now charged with federal conspiracy to distribute drugs.

Photo from the Sioux Falls Police Department.

They both appeared in federal court Friday morning.