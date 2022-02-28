SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana University needs room for its new ice hockey arena, which means Heritage Park as it stands now will disappear. The park is a collection of historic Great Plains buildings dating back to the late 1800s.

Today crews began preparing three of the four historic buildings to be moved from the site.

While Augie is looking to the future, it, unfortunately, impacts the past. The house moving crews began their work today. The Nordland Heritage Foundation, which encourages the preservation of Scandinavian history, announced the buildings it saved, will be moved to make way for the new Midco Arena. Long-time member of the foundation, Ruth Olsen, says it is disappointing.

“We felt that the park was a good addition to the town and to the Augustana Campus and it’s sad to see it disappear,” said Olsen

Ole Rølvaag wrote the first draft of Giants In The Earth in the cabin. The book is considered the classic Norwegian-American immigration novel. Much of his writing is inspired by his wife’s family, the Berdahls.

The cabin will be moved onto the Augustana campus to serve as inspiration to student writers. Rolvaag graduated from Augie in 1901.

Out of the four buildings being moved, all but one have homes. It’s the house that still remains a question mark.

Olsen isn’t sure what will happen to the Berdahl/ Rolvaag House, the home was built in 1883 and she says is on the National Register of Historic Places.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed that Augustana will decide in the last minute to keep it near the cabin,” said Olsen.

She is afraid the house will be demolished. The church and the schoolhouse will be moved to their new home at the Meadow Barn at Country Orchards. Olsen says weddings are already booked at the church.

The hockey rink will include a plaza that will be dedicated to telling the story of the Rolvaag/Berhdal family and their connection to the university. So the story will live on, just in a different fashion.

Augustana’s new ice arena is set to open by the fall of 2023.