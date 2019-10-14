Hispanic Heritage Month

Over the next half hour, we’ll show you the bright and vibrant Hispanic community here in KELOLAND.

You’ll hear from several Latino and Latina leaders who are making their voices heard in South Dakota to improve their community and bring awareness of their culture.

We’ll also take you to two churches in KELOLAND with deep ties to their Hispanic community.

Plus we’re showing you the meaning behind Cinco de Mayo and Day of the Dead, as well as taking you on a food tour across several countries to show you how wide-ranging Latin cuisine can be.