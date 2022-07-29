SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first event since forming last year.

The group is hosting a Hispanic flea market, or “pulga” in Sioux falls Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

Local small businesses and food trucks will be on hand. You can find everything from jewelry to clothing to handmade piñatas. Everyone is welcome.

“In our culture, we like to go a lot on the weekend to what is called a pulga translated is a Latino flea market,” said Selene Zamorano-Ochoa, who is President of the South Dakota Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The flea market is set up in the back parking lot at 506 North Kiwanis.