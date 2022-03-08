RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Another expensive piece of clothing are prom dresses.

Pink or blue, large or small, Hippie Haven has a wide variety of prom dresses.

“High School isn’t easy for everyone and even financially, not everyone’s parents have that extra money lying around to spend a lot on a dress,” Gillian Spiva, Manager at Hippie Haven, said.

All of these dresses and shoes are thanks to donations. While they may have cost quite a bit of money at some point, for a student who wants one, it’s completely free.

“I get to see people go home with dresses that they really love. I have had a couple personal conversations with people that say, ‘This is really not something that we could afford and we appreciate everything that you are doing so much.’ And that honestly just warms my heart,” Spiva said.

Hippie Haven is South Dakota’s first zero waste store. This is its second year giving away prom dresses. This year, it teamed up with Rapid City High School to provide hundreds more dresses.

“Prom is expensive. On average a prom dress is a hundred to 600 dollars and that’s something a lot of us don’t have and we want to give the opportunity that everyone gets to go to prom and everyone gets to have a good time,” Sean Binder, Capstone Coordinator, said.

So far Hippie Haven and the Rapid City High School have given out over 30 free prom dresses to students.

Prom can be a memorable moment in a student’s life. That’s why Rapid City High School and Hippie Haven hope to make a difference one dress at a time.

Prom for all Rapid City Area High Schools will be held on April 23rd. The program, “All Cinderalla’s Go to Prom,” will be going on until then.