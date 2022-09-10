SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — As the summer heat fades and fall approaches, Spearfish Canyon is undergoing some subtle changes.

They might be hard to find, but the leaves are changing, and the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce has some advice on where to look.

The first place you might want to check out for fall colors is along Victoria Lane where Dogbane can be seen covering the western slope. The trees near the bowl at Savoy are also beginning to shift in color with more dramatic changes to come.

Photo Courtesy: Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce

Photo Courtesy: Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce

Photo Courtesy: Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce

Right now, the color is only at 3% according to the Chamber of Commerce.

As the fall colors appear across KELOLAND, send your photos to ushare@keloland.com.