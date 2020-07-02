Hill City prepares for 4th of July weekend

HILL CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With the July 3rd celebration only two days away, towns in the Black Hills, like Hill City, are preparing for visitors from all over.

The Alpine Inn, on Hill City’s Main Street, expects to feed a lot of hungry Fourth of July revelers this weekend.

“Everything’s stocked, we have a full staff on and the porch is open for outside dining in the day and also the night to accommodate people,” Debbie Kenaston said.

The restaurant will also be dishing-out healthy servings of sanitizer and social distancing.

“Oh yeah, we have hand sanitizers the guests are welcome to use it. We have seating outside to help with the spreading out of the tables,” Kenaston said.

“We are definitely prepared to be able to see, if we have a bigger influx, we’re here for them. I know just locally there has been a lot more people around this week,” Zach Petersen, PA for Monument Health Clinic in Hill City, said.

Physician’s Assistant Zach Petersen with the Hill City Monument Health Clinic says that people in and around the area should take proper health precautions, like social distancing and wearing masks.

“If you have any types of symptoms, whether it be a cough or shortness of breath or anything, we just want to be certain that people are smart while having fun at the event,” Petersen said.

Those pandemic precautions should keep customers safe while generating a healthy bottom line for local businesses that rely upon big crowds for the Fourth of July.

The town of Hill City is just over 10 miles from Mount Rushmore.

