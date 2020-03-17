Hill City girls basketball team looked forward to tournament before postponement

Due to the coronavirus and efforts to limit exposure, both the girls and boys high school basketball tournaments have been postponed for now. Before the games were delayed, KELOLAND’s, Sydney Thorson talked with the Hill City Ranger girls basketball team about what they were looking forward to on the court.

These Rangers have been preparing for this opportunity for a long time now. Emily Siemonsma is the only senior and says the team is like family.

“Most of them have played together since they were like five I guess and I’m kind of just their older sister, like my little sister plays on the team so we are all really really close, that’s the main part of it,” Emily Siemonsma, senior at Hill City, said.

This is the second year in Hill City High School’s history that the girls basketball team has made it to the state tournament. The first time was back in 1997, which was 23 years ago.

“I’m so excited for it, we are just going to go and play our game and do our best and that’s all we can ask for,” Kadyn Comer, junior at Hill City, said.

Kadyn Comer is a junior. In 1997, her mom was a part of the first team that made it to the state tournament.

“So it’s like really cool to share that with her and it’s really cool to share that with this team because we’ve been together since 3rd grade,” Comer said.

Coach Wade Ginsvach says he and the team has put in a lot of hard work preparing for the tournament.

“We can control how hard we work and we can’t control who we play or how good they are but we can control what kind of time we put in and what kind of work we put into our time,” Wade Ginsvach, Head Coach for Hill City Girls Basketball, said.

Again, the games are just postponed for now but that could change pending recommendations from the CDC in the coming weeks