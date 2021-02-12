Hill City firefighters respond to house fire in below-zero temps

HILL CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in western KELOLAND were called to a house fire in Hill City Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the Hill City Volunteer Fire Department was called to a home on Newton Avenue for reports of a fire around 2:15 p.m. Crews first on scene found fire burning on the front porch extending to inside the home.

The fire was contained to the home. Temperatures at the scene were 12 below zero. No one was hurt in the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the residents of the home.