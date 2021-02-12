Hill City firefighters respond to house fire in below-zero temps

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILL CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in western KELOLAND were called to a house fire in Hill City Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the Hill City Volunteer Fire Department was called to a home on Newton Avenue for reports of a fire around 2:15 p.m. Crews first on scene found fire burning on the front porch extending to inside the home.

The fire was contained to the home. Temperatures at the scene were 12 below zero. No one was hurt in the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the residents of the home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 