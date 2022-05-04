HILL CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Businesses across the Black Hills are beginning to open their doors to the upcoming summer tourism season.

This is National Travel and Tourism Week. Which recognizes the economic impact tourism has on smaller communities like right here in Hill City.

“None of the growth we’ve seen over the last 30 years or more has been possible without all the visitors that come to the Black Hills so we are proud to showcase our great state and our great region and give people a memory that they can cherish forever,” Nathan Anderson, Business Manager at 1800 Train, said.

Businesses in town, like Granite Sports and the 1880 Train, are expecting another busy summer tourism season.

“The more that we make, the more that we are able to donate back to the community and we think that is win-win for everybody,” Pat Wiederhold, owner of Granite Sports, said.

The Hill City Chamber of Commerce Director says over the last two years, there have been more visitors than ever.

“We are expecting another busy year based on the traffic that we’ve had for the last two,” Janet Wetovick-Billy, Hill City Chamber Exec. Dir. said.

While a busy summer sounds exciting for business, it could also bring challenges. Like staffing.

“There is always worries this time of year, that’s just kind of the nature of the beast. But for the most part we have a pretty seasoned staff,” Wiederhold said.

The Hill City Chamber says businesses in town are addressing the employee shortage early and are hopeful to be fully staffed before the busy season.

National Travel and Tourism Week began on Sunday, May 1st and runs through May 8th this year.