Hiking through the bitter cold at Good Earth State Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — State parks have become a popular destination during the COVID-19 pandemic, even in the bitter cold.

When the temperature tumbles below zero, you’ll spot more wildlife than people at Good Earth State Park.

“We have turkeys, we’ve got mink, we see deer and coyotes quite often,” Park Naturalist Jen Nuncio said.

Attendance has been down during this cold snap, but that’s an exception to the rule since the start of the pandemic.

“We’ve seen probably an increase of almost 200% this last year alone,” Nuncio said.

Bill and Rosemary Draeger volunteer at Good Earth and started hiking with family members last spring.

“Went for a hike last March 22nd and we’ve hiked every weekend since, without fail,” Good Earth volunteer Bill Draeger said.

It’s no secret what brings the Draeger family to the park.

“Gets us out of the house, cure for cabin fever, enjoy seeing the wildlife, birds, deer, lots of wildlife out here,” Volunteer Bill Draeger said.

“Every single time we come out, I’m looking for the birds. In the spring we have all the migrating birds. In the summer we have the nesting birds, and it’s just wonderful,” Volunteer Rosemary Draeger said.

And they’re dressed for the bitter cold occasion.

“Cover the skin, cover the mouth and face if you have to in real cold weather,” Bill Draeger said.

“You don’t want to get wet and you don’t want to sweat, so if you’ve got those layers if you start to get hot you can start taking off a few layers and cooling down just a little bit, so that’s very important,” Nuncio said.

With 7.5 miles of trails at Good Earth State Park, it’s easy to find yourself alone, but Nuncio recommends hiking with at least one other person.

“With 650 acres, if you get off the trail or follow a rabbit or something you could get lost pretty easily, so bring a friend with you and then just have some more fun,” Nuncio said.

Good Earth is hosting an Extreme Self Guided Scavenger Hunt through the end of February. Click HERE for the details.