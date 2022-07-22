LINCOLN, S.D. (KELO) — A 22-year-old man died while hiking on an unmarked trail in the Badlands National Park this week. Maxwell Right, from St. Louis Missouri, collapsed and died from suspected dehydration and exposure.

A day later, crews in Custer County responded to a call for help when a woman got on the wrong trail and ran out of water.

Newton Hills State Park in Canton is one of the largest parks on the eastern side of South Dakota.

At one-thousand acres, it has miles and miles of hiking trails. The District Park Supervisor says over the years they’ve had their share of lost hikers.

Tiana Lais and Kayla Bloemendaal are staying in the park with their cross country team from Luverne. KELOLAND News asked them what they do to make sure they don’t get lost.

“Go on the trails that we like know our way around, the ones that loop around so you won’t get lost,” said Tiana.

Tom Hanson: “So you guys stay on the trail?”

“Yes, we don’t venture out,” said Kayla.

Park Supervisor Jason Baumann says staying on established trails is paramount and so is telling someone else where you are going. Bauman says if you get lost, stay on the trail and depending on the circumstances try to get to a higher elevation to get cell phone service, but there are times you may want to do just the opposite.

“You know every park, every trail has a different situation maybe if you did research maybe there is a creek there that is going to lead to a river system you know maybe you want to follow that out, but I think the most important thing is just to do your research and know and have an emergency back up plan,” said Baumann.

Cell phone service is shaky, even close to the entrance at the park, so it’s a good idea to pick up a trail map. You can usually find them at the park entrance, or better yet, just print one out before you leave your home.

“We’ve had some people get lost; fortunately, they’ve always been on a trail. They’ve stayed on the trail, so it’s been very easy to find them,” said Baumann.

Baumann says if someone goes off the trail and gets lost they would have to call in outside help.

Baumann and other wilderness experts ask people to resist this type of behavior because some hikers don’t realize the danger they are putting themselves in.