CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Two hikers are safe after being injured at Black Elk Peak over the weekend.

Custer County Search and Rescue says crews first responded to a report of a woman with a broken ankle on Trail 9. On their way up, other hikers told the team another woman had fallen on a stick and it went through her upper leg.









The team found the first woman and was treating her when the second woman came down the trail. Other hikers had helped her with her injury. Officials say the first woman was taken to the hospital.