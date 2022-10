CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One woman had to be rescued after hurting her hip on a Custer County trail.

Custer County Search and Rescue says they were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the Little Devil’s Tower Trail.

Officials say a hiker fell, injured her hip, and was unable to walk.

Search and Rescue adds that a Custer County Deputy helped carry the hiker down to UTVs so she could be taken to a waiting ambulance