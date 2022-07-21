PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 22-year-old died while hiking on an unmarked trail in the Badlands National Park this week.

According to officials, Maxwell Right, from St. Louis Missouri, collapsed and died from suspected dehydration and exposure.

He was accompanied by a 21-year-old male also from Missouri. He was taken to Monument Health to be observed for potential exposure and dehydration.

Officials say the two were hiking on the unmarked trail as a part of a social media challenge. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office recommends people stay on marked trails and also carry sufficient supplies when out on the trails.

This incident is currently under investigation.