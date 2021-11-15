Highway Patrol uses drone in missing person search

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol brought in their drone to help in a missing person search in Rapid City Sunday night.

Troopers responded to the area of Dinosaur Park to help Rapid City Police and Pennington County authorities.

After a couple hours of searching with drones and a Pennington County Search and Rescue dog, the two individuals were found safe.

This is video from the highway patrol’s drone showing police officers and the search and rescue dog doing their search.

