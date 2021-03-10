Highway Patrol reminding motorists to drive with caution

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Parts of KELOLAND have been getting large amounts of snow Wednesday.

Take a look at these pictures the South Dakota Highway Patrol put on Facebook.

These are the conditions on I-90 near Wall. The roads are snow-covered and slick. The Highway Patrol says people should drive with caution.

The American Automobile Association recommends you take a variety of precautions during the winter. With KELOLAND’s blistering winds, snow and icy streets, there are a few things to keep in mind when driving in the winter, according to AAA. Before you hit the road – Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread. Keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times. Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface, such as on ice and snow. While driving – Accelerate and decelerate slowly Increase your following distance Don’t power up hills Don’t stop if you can avoid it Always check the weather before you hit the road. Watch the latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center below. If you happen to get stuck in the snow – Stay with your vehicle Be Visible: Tie a brightly colored cloth to the antenna of your vehicle or place a cloth at the top of a rolled up window to signal distress. At night, keep the dome light on if possible Clear the Exhaust Pipe: Make sure the exhaust pipe is not clogged with snow, ice or mud. Conserve Fuel

This winter-like weather comes less than 24 hours after parts of KELOLAND saw temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Click here to view the latest road conditions in the state.