Highway Patrol releases names in Bennett County fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol released the names of the two persons killed as a result of July 1 two-vehicle crash in Bennett County, west of Martin.

Larry Bear Killer, 56, of Allen, the driver of a 2021 Hyundai and Isadore Poor Thunder, 61, of Martin, a passenger, died in the crash.

Bear Killer’s vehicle was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when a westbound 2002 Chrysler driven by Spencer Rouillard, Sr., 27, of Allen crossed the center line and collided head-on with the Bear Killer’s vehicle, the Highway Patrol said.

Charges are pending against Rouillard, according to the Highway Patrol.

Poor Thunder was not wearing a seatbelt was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said. Bear Killer was transported to a hospital in Martin where he died. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Rouillard was transported to the Martin hospital and then airlifted to Rapid City with non-life-threatening serious injuries.