Highway Patrol releases final name in one-vehicle July 4 crash near Plankinton

AURORA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol released the second name of two people who died in a July 4 crash near Plankinton.

Dennis Irish, 60, of Redding, California, was a passenger in a 2002 Toyota Camry that was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it went into the south ditch and rolled. Both Irish and the other passenger, 26-year-old Wesley Noisy Hawk of Dupree, were thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Kyanne Redwater, 19, of Pierre, was transported to a hospital and later airlifted to Sioux Falls hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Highway Patrol. Charges are pending against Redwater, according to the Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 6:30 p.m. on July 4 three miles west of Plankinton.