Highway Patrol releases final name in one-vehicle July 4 crash near Plankinton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO crash generic

AURORA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol released the second name of two people who died in a July 4 crash near Plankinton.

Dennis Irish, 60, of Redding, California, was a passenger in a 2002 Toyota Camry that was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it went into the south ditch and rolled. Both Irish and the other passenger, 26-year-old Wesley Noisy Hawk of Dupree, were thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Kyanne Redwater, 19, of Pierre, was transported to a hospital and later airlifted to Sioux Falls hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Highway Patrol. Charges are pending against Redwater, according to the Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 6:30 p.m. on July 4 three miles west of Plankinton.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 