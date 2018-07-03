Highway Patrol On The Road For Fourth Of July
Along with a record number of drivers on the highways over the holiday, expect to see flashing lights if you break the law.
On Tuesday, the South Dakota Highway Patrol caught a driver going 102 miles an hour. A trooper shared it on social media to remind everyone to slow down and follow the law.
But apparently someone didn't see it. It wasn't long before another trooper caught someone going 99-miles an hour.
