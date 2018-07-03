Local News

Highway Patrol On The Road For Fourth Of July

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 04:15 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 04:15 PM CDT

Along with a record number of drivers on the highways over the holiday, expect to see flashing lights if you break the law. 

On Tuesday, the South Dakota Highway Patrol caught a driver going 102 miles an hour.  A trooper shared it on social media to remind everyone to slow down and follow the law. 

But apparently someone didn't see it.  It wasn't long before another trooper caught someone going 99-miles an hour.  


 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates