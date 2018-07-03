Highway Patrol On The Road For Fourth Of July

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Along with a record number of drivers on the highways over the holiday, expect to see flashing lights if you break the law.

On Tuesday, the South Dakota Highway Patrol caught a driver going 102 miles an hour. A trooper shared it on social media to remind everyone to slow down and follow the law.

Just talked with a driver doing 102 mph. Not sure about everyone else but I see no reason to be traveling this fast. #noreasonwhatsoever#BeatDeathDontCheatIt#slowdown#keepSDsafe#drivesafeSD#FourthofJuly pic.twitter.com/jBmxDVn99u — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) July 3, 2018

But apparently someone didn't see it. It wasn't long before another trooper caught someone going 99-miles an hour.