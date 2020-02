SUMMIT, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is urging drivers to use caution when traveling in northeastern South Dakota.

On social media, troopers posted a photo of a rolled over U-Haul and another upside vehicle on Interstate 29 in between the Summit and Wilmont exits. Troopers say the roads still have glare ice and drivers shouldn’t use cruise control.

Authorities also say to stay alert on the roads and wear a seatbelt.