PIEDMONT, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help to solve a hit and run.

The crash happened Sunday night near Piedmont along I-90. Officials say a vehicle, described as a dark-colored SUV or pickup, hit a light-colored car.

It then rolled three times into the ditch. The two people inside suffered minor injuries.

Authorities are asking that if you have information about the vehicle or the driver, you are asked to call Highway Patrol.