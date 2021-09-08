Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Fall River County

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened over the weekend north of Hot Springs.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, one person died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on South Dakota Highway 79. Authorities say a motorcycle was heading south when it struck a deer.

The 50-year-old woman driving the motorcycle was thrown from the bike into the driving lane. Officials say she was then struck by a vehicle that couldn’t avoid her. The 70-year-old man driving the vehicle was not hurt.