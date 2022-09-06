UPDATED at 5:09 p.m.

Authorities have released more information on a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The highway patrol says that a Cadillac was traveling northbound on 468th Avenue and was cresting the hill when the driver saw a southbound Buick move into the northbound lane, attempting to pass another vehicle.

The Cadillac and Buick both went into the ditch at the same time and collided.

The highway patrol says both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries. Charges are pending against the 18-year-old driver of the Buick.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash north of Sioux Falls.

Our photojournalist shot video near 468th Avenue and 258th Street, which is between Hartford and Crooks.

At least two vehicles were involved and ended up in the ditch. We’ve confirmed that the highway patrol is investigating the crash.

A spokesperson is working on getting us additional information.