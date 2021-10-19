Highway Patrol identifies man killed in Oct. 14 crash near Custer

CUSTER, S.D (KELO) — Shannon Hanson, 45, of St. Onge, has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash on the morning of Oct. 14 east of Custer, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.crash east of Custer.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was eastbound on U.S. Highway 16A when it crossed the centerline, went into the ditch and hit a tree, according to a news release. The crash was reported at 12:48 a.m., eight miles east of Custer.

Hanson was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

