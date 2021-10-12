Highway Patrol gives update on K-9 Kobra’s surprise puppies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has an update on a story we brought you in September.

The agency posted on Facebook that the puppies are settling into their new home where they will be cared for by experts of their breed.

Last month, we learned the story of K-9 Kobra’s surprise pregnancy. She gave birth to eight puppies at a kennel while her handler was working the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The highway patrol says it was fun to have them around for a while, but are glad they’re in a place where they can reach their full potential.