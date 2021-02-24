Highway Patrol car damaged during chase

We have an update tonight on a chase that ended in a crash and a Highway Patrol car damaged.

Tuesday afternoon a Highway Patrol trooper spotted a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Madison Street and I-29.

The trooper tried to pull the vehicle over but the driver took off.

During the pursuit, a 51-year-old man who was a back seat passenger jumped out. He was later arrested.

The pursuit continued and at one point the suspect’s vehicle collided with the Highway Patrol car. The driver kept going until it went into a ditch, hit the patrol car again and got stuck.

The driver and another passenger were arrested.