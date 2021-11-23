Highway 81 to be raised and widened again

ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been nearly two years since Highway 81 near Arlington reopened after crews raised the road.

Now the highway is being raised again and widened.

Construction crews say the previous work was temporary so they could reopen the road to traffic. They then reassessed the highway to make sure it could handle high water levels.

“So now what we’re doing is we’re putting in a more permanent fix to that location up there. So we’ll be raising the grade again, widening it and making it safer with a different type of guardrail as well,” Engineer for Sioux Falls DOT, Harry Johnston said.

Crews have already started doing some work this winter to Highway 81 to limit how long the road will be closed to traffic next summer.