ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) — Highway 81 near Arlington is back open Thursday after months of being closed.

Construction crews have been working on raising the highway since August. After heavy rain this spring and summer, the stretch of highway was underwater for several weeks.

KELOLAND News Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard was in the area this morning and was one of the first vehicles to cross the new road.

We’ll be hearing from businesses in Madison and Arlington tonight on KELOLAND News.