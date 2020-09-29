Highway 50 construction expected to be done June 2021

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Department of Transportation will begin work on the remaining portion of Highway 50 in Vermillion starting Oct. 5. 

In a news release, the department said Reede Construction, Inc. will reroute traffic at the west end of the project to complete the work.

“Westbound traffic will be routed through town on Highway 50 and Cherry Street until the mainline and ramp reconstruction is complete, which is expected to be about six weeks,” according to the report.

The expected completion date for the project is June 5, 2021. The department’s website says most of the work is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 20, 2020.

