HECLA, S.D. (KELO) — Flooding on the James River has closed a South Dakota highway at the North Dakota border.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced Highway 37 is closed north of Hecla at the border because water over the highway is turning to ice, creating a dangerous situation for drivers. The road is closed temporarily.

The water is coming from the flooded James River.

Check SafeTravelUSA for the latest road conditions.