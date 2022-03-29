SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A two-month long closure of U.S. Highway 18 from U.S. 81 to two miles west of 437 Avenue starts Monday, April 4.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) said drivers will be directed to the detour on South Dakota Highways 25, 46 and U.S. Highway 81. Access to residences and adjacent property on Highway 18 will be maintained for local traffic, but there will be no through traffic. Cross traffic will be maintained as feasible.

The initial work includes replacing a box culvert and reconstruction of the roadway. When that work is completed, the shoulders will be widened west of 437th Avenue.

A pilot car and flaggers will direct traffic during the shoulder widening process, according to SDDOT.