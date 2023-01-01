SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The holidays can be filled with distractions that often take our attention away from what’s truly important in life. But some flickers of self-reflection emerge as we enter this final weekend of 2022.

We’re asking people in Sioux Falls what they’ll remember most about the past year, and what they’re looking forward to in the year ahead.

The past 12 months can come into clearer focus over a hot cup at Josiah’s Coffeehouse. The good, and the bad.

“2022 was kind of a rough year for us, we had some pet losses, we had some health issues,” Andrea Stalheim of Sioux Falls said.

For Andrea Stalheim and Matt Wahl, there was also severe weather over the past year.

“We lost power two or three different times this year and always kind of cleaning up. But love the area, wouldn’t change it for the world, but a little less wind would be nice,” Wahl said.

But Wahl and Stalheim are focusing on the positive.

“So, we’re really excited, we were able to purchase some lake property, so that was the positive of 2022, so we’re hoping we can build a cabin,” Stalheim said.

2022 is ending on the highest of notes for Meg Hannemann, who gave birth to a daughter in November.

“She’s already growing like a weed. She’s one-month old and in three-month clothes, so we’re just looking forward to all the milestones that will come with her getting older,” Hannemann said.

Others see progress in the fight against COVID-19 as a highlight of 2022.

“It was nice to not have all the lockdowns. It was nice to be around people. I think that was the biggest thing in 2022 and 2021, was just being around people more and people could go out without fear of COVID,” Cody Larson of Sioux Falls said.

2023 arrives with plenty of question marks, from what direction the economy will take to just how bad we’ll get socked-in by the next snowstorm. Yet, despite all the uncertainties, people here say it’s important to embrace change, and the potential it brings.

“We don’t like change. But sometimes we have to accept it. I like it that people are getting out and about and it seems like people’s attitudes, having a good attitude, being optimistic, certainly improves your mental health, which is talked about a lot now,” Donna Day-Beck of Sioux Falls said.

For some people, 2022 can’t end soon enough. For others, it was a year of big milestones. Either way, the promise of the year ahead is something everyone can look forward to.

“Hopefully, people have some good reflections of this year and we can go into 2023 all the more better,” Larson said.

The people we spoke to also said they hope the political divisiveness that was magnified during the election year will subside next year, and that people can find more constructive ways to address disagreements.

COVID-19 was also on the minds of people we spoke with one year ago, when they looked back on 2021.