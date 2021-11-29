Higher Power Sports teams up with The Barrel House to give back

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tomorrow is giving Tuesday, a day that has been set aside for people to donate to a local charity.

One local non-profit is teaming up with a Sioux Falls restaurant to do all they can to help families in need.

“I serve a lot of different people in a lot of different ways,” Tim Weidenbach Higher Power Sports said.

During the holiday season, Weidenbach, who started Higher Power Sports, collects clothing, toys, and gift cards and then donates to families in need.

A lot of those items end up on the Lower Brule Indian Reservation.

“I’ve done a lot of work out there, taken a lot of items out there in the past and they are very thankful,” Widenbach said.

Tomorrow Weidenbach is hosting an event at the Barrel House where people can donate.

Someone has already dropped off 200 handmade stocking caps.

“We’ll have a trailer outside where you can drop off coats, clothes, Christmas gifts and gift cards for those who are less fortunate,” Weidenbach said.

Mark Fonder, who owns the Barrel House, is well known for his fundraising efforts through his Hungry Hearts Foundation.

He says when Higher Power Sports reached out to him to see if he’d host tomorrow’s event, Fonder jumped at the chance.

“We do our own charities, but it’s great to combine charities together and make sure that coats and warm winter gear can go to people, we are our own charity and Higher Sports is another great one,” Fonder said.

He’ll also be donating 10% of all sales tomorrow to Higher Power Sports.

“So hopefully the bigger the night is the more we can buy new coats and stuff,” Fonder said.

Widenbach, who spends a lot of his time on the road helping others, has seen the need.

“It’s heartbreaking to know how many people out there who really need help,” Weidenbach said.

The event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Local country singer, Weston Frank will also be performing.

To learn more about the event and how to donate, click here.