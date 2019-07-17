High winds featured as storms roll across South Dakota

Nearly 90 mph wind guest reported near Parkston around 5:30 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong storms continue to roll across South Dakota Wednesday morning.

The storms first started popping up around Mobridge a little before 1 a.m. KELOLAND’s Livecam captured quite the lightning show as a severe thunderstorm moved through.

Strong winds are the headline with the severe thunderstorms moving across southeastern KELOLAND. An 89 mph wind guest was reported near Parkston around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

In Hutchinson County, Southeastern Electrical Cooperative is reporting outages for 431 members at 6:10 a.m. You can see reported power outages on the South Dakota Rural Electric Association website.

Near Menno, a report of 70 mph winds were reported.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Bon Homme, Turner, Minnehaha, Lincoln and Yankton counties.

Sunrise in Yankton. Courtesy: Michael Welch.

Sunrise in Yankton. Courtesy: Josh Jensen.

Dark clouds in Yankton Wednesday morning.

Sunrise in Sioux Falls. Courtesy: Max Hofer.

Tree branch on tent at Snake Creek campground near Platte-Winner Bridge. Courtesy: Tom Travis.

It's a busy morning in the Storm Center. Thunderstorms with 70 mph winds and quarter size hail are tracking across southern KELOLAND as of 4:45am. Watch for the latest information on KELOLAND TV or on https://t.co/rx0Bxv5RsX through the morning. https://t.co/HBMWBZweim #kelowx pic.twitter.com/kvBz0eBP9X — Brian Karstens (@BKarstensWx) July 17, 2019