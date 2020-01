SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Great Bear Recreation Park will be opening late for skiers and snowboarders due to high winds on Sunday.

The park will open for skiing and snowboarding at 12 p.m., with half day rates. However, the park will be open for tubing at 9 a.m.

According to a news release from Great Bear, they will be hosting the first race of the season at 1 p.m. if the weather permits. The race will benefit Angels With A Dream.

Visit their website for more information and current conditions.