High winds causing travel issues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the snow has started, high winds are already causing issues for South Dakota drivers.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol released a photo of a semi-truck and trailer tipping because of high wind speeds. Authorities are asking drivers to use caution and check the latest forecasts for travel.
The KELOLAND Storm Center has reported peak winds in western and central KELOLAND have been very strong in the west and central. A high wind gust of 93 mph has been reported in Buffalo the past 12 hours. Expect 70-80 mph wind gusts in Rapid City.
Most of the Interstate 29 corridor is under a Blizzard Warning starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The American Automobile Association recommends you take a variety of precautions during the winter.
With KELOLAND’s blistering winds, snow and icy streets, there are a few things to keep in mind when driving in the winter, according to AAA.
Before you hit the road –
- Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread.
- Keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.
- Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface, such as on ice and snow.
While driving –
- Accelerate and decelerate slowly
- Increase your following distance
- Don’t power up hills
- Don’t stop if you can avoid it
Always check the weather before you hit the road. Watch the latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center below.
If you happen to get stuck in the snow –
- Stay with your vehicle
- Be Visible: Tie a brightly colored cloth to the antenna of your vehicle or place a cloth at the top of a rolled up window to signal distress. At night, keep the dome light on if possible
- Clear the Exhaust Pipe: Make sure the exhaust pipe is not clogged with snow, ice or mud.
- Conserve Fuel
Winter Weather Resources
Here is the latest forecast update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center:
For a full list of weather alerts in KELOLAND, click here.
Travel Resources
🚗 Driving
You can view road conditions in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota or Wyoming. You can also call 511.
✈ By Air
You can check airport delays at Sioux Falls Regional Airport or Rapid City Regional Airport. If you are flying to a major hub, be sure to check that airport’s status as well. Some common hubs out of KELOLAND are: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver or Chicago (O’Hare).
You can check the up-to-the-minute travel waivers from each airline’s website: Delta, American, United, Frontier or Allegiant.
