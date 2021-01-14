High winds causing travel issues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the snow has started, high winds are already causing issues for South Dakota drivers.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol released a photo of a semi-truck and trailer tipping because of high wind speeds. Authorities are asking drivers to use caution and check the latest forecasts for travel.

The KELOLAND Storm Center has reported peak winds in western and central KELOLAND have been very strong in the west and central. A high wind gust of 93 mph has been reported in Buffalo the past 12 hours. Expect 70-80 mph wind gusts in Rapid City.

Most of the Interstate 29 corridor is under a Blizzard Warning starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.