SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A windy morning will be followed by another round of snow Friday evening and into Saturday morning.

Snowfall totals

How much snow to expect depends on where you live.

Snow forecast as of 6 a.m. CT Friday.

As of 6 a.m. CT, the heaviest accumulation is expected from Winner to Yankton.

Sioux Falls, on the other hand, will likely see 2-5″ of fluffy snow.

SD road conditions

Roads are already turning slippery again this morning in parts of eastern South Dakota.

The Minnehaha County sheriff posted on Twitter, warning drivers of blowing snow that is making for slick conditions.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says roads in the northeast corner of the state are covered in ice.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is warning driver Friday morning. There is no travel advised in Milbank and Sisseton as of 6:30 a.m. Photo from the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Blowing snow is causing slippery roads in Minnehaha County Friday morning. Photo from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers say the strong winds are also causing dangerous conditions.

There are no travel advisories around Sisseton and Milbank.

Authorities are urging people to slow down and move over for law enforcement.

South Dakota road report as of 6:20 a.m. CT Friday.

Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops.

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

KELOLAND Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and businesses closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

As of 6:30 a.m., there were over 50 entries on the KELOLAND Closeline including Arlington School District, Colman-Egan School District, Hanson School District and Sisseton School District.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.