SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A high wind warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. (MDT) Tuesday for the northwestern counties of South Dakota. This includes Perkins, Butte and Meade counties.

Cooler northwest winds will be 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

High winds could blow down large trees and cause damage to roofs or small buildings. Power outages are possible. The high winds can make travel difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Visibility will be affected by blowing dirt and flying debris.

After 9 p.m. Tuesday, this warning will be reduced to an advisory. Winds will continue to blow 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph until Wednesday mid-afternoon.