SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A high wind advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for central and eastern South Dakota until 6 p.m. (CDT) Saturday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Northwest winds gusts will be as high as 40-50 mph with the strongest gusts west of the James River. Snow accumulations will be a half inch or less. While snow is falling, the wind may reduce visibility below one mile.

NWS urges motorists to use extra caution especially while driving a high profile vehicle.