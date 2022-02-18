SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In-person and online ticket sales for the Foo Fighters September concert in Sioux Falls started this morning. Even with strict COVID regulations, tickets are selling fast.

The Premier Center opened its doors today to start the ticket sales for Foo Fighters, this will be one of the bigger concerts to come to the Sioux Falls area.

“It is a big deal, that’s another reason the Sioux Falls community is known around the ticket selling world as a good market and we’re fortunate they are coming back after 5 years,” Mike Krewson, GM for Premier Center, said.

Fans expressed excitement for the upcoming concert, for some this will be their second time seeing them at the Premier Center.

“I caught them when they were here last time and it was a great show, I’m forever a fan,” Garrett Rahn, ticket buyer, said.

The COVID regulations for the concert requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test hasn’t put a damper on ticket sales.

“To me it makes sense, they to try and keep everyone as safe as they can and that’s a step towards that,” Rahn said.

The venue started with 10 thousand tickets and as of this afternoon there are around 15 hundred left.

“I think it all comes back to the music, the fans of the music, they wanna see the concert, they know it’s a big deal to have it in Sioux Falls and want to take advantage of that,” Katie Folk, Box office Manager.

Renee Ortiz: Do you think it’ll be a good show?

“Oh it’s going to be fantastic, they are a great live band,” Rahn said.

You can still come in on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10-5 at the Keloland Box Office, or you can purchase your tickets online here.