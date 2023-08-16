YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies responded to a high-speed pursuit that ended in Yankton this afternoon.

At 12:37 p.m., Yankton County Deputies responded to a high-speed pursuit that entered Yankton County.

The pursuit had originated in Minnehaha County. Yankton, Turner, and Lincoln County deputies, South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers and agents from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations all assisted with the pursuit.

31-year-old Evette Veo and 26-year-old Alicia Abdo were both taken into custody.

Evette and Alicia were then transported back to Minnehaha and are now pending charges.