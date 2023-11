SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s highway patrol is investigating a crash in western Sioux Falls.

It happened shortly after six this evening at the intersection of 10th Street and Kiwanis Avenue.

Witnesses say a fast-moving red pickup crashed into a car. In addition to the highway patrol and police, several ambulances were also called to the scene.

Stay with KELOLAND news on air and online for the latest on this developing story.